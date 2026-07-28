Kaduna: Uba Sani Picks Christian Running Mate For 2027 Election

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has announced Jerry Adams as his running mate for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the decision was announced in a statement by the Governor on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to pick Adams as his running mate is part of efforts towards building a more united, peaceful and inclusive Kaduna State and comes after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He added that Kaduna is home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicity and culture, and his decision to pick a Christian running mate affirms that his administration is guided by the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging.

“Today, we take another decisive step in our collective journey towards building a more united, peaceful and inclusive Kaduna State.

“After wide consultations, deep reflection and earnest prayers, I am delighted to announce the nomination of Mr. Jerry Adams, FCTI, FNIM, CNA, as my running mate in the 2027 Governorship Election.

“This decision is far greater than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate. It is a reaffirmation of the values that have guided our administration since I took the oath of office on 29 May 2023; the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging.

“Kaduna is a remarkable state, blessed with extraordinary diversity of faiths, ethnicities and cultures. That diversity is not a burden; it is our greatest strength. Our history has taught us difficult lessons about the heavy cost of division, mistrust and exclusion. Yet it has also shown us that when we choose dialogue over discord, inclusion over alienation, and justice over prejudice, our people achieve extraordinary things together.

“For more than three years, our administration has worked tirelessly to heal old wounds and restore confidence in government. We have deliberately ensured that the dividends of democracy reach every part of our State. Across all 23 Local Government Areas, investments in roads, schools, hospitals, water supply, agriculture, rural development and social protection have been guided by one simple principle: no community should be left behind and no citizen should feel excluded.

“Together with our traditional rulers, religious leaders, community organisations, women and youth groups, we have strengthened the foundations of peace through dialogue, mutual respect and shared development. As security has improved, farmers have returned to their lands, businesses have expanded, investments have grown and hope has steadily replaced fear in many communities. Our experience has affirmed a simple truth: lasting peace is built not only by security measures but by fairness, inclusion and equal opportunity.

“It is in furtherance of this vision that I have chosen Mr. Jerry Adams to join me on this journey.

“Jerry Adams is an accomplished public servant, an outstanding tax administrator and an institution builder whose leadership has transformed the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service into one of Nigeria’s most respected revenue agencies. Through innovation, transparency & professionalism, he has helped strengthen our fiscal capacity, enabling government to invest even more in the education of our children, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture & other critical sectors that improve the lives of our people.

“Beyond his impressive professional accomplishments, Jerry Adams is a man of integrity, humility and quiet strength. He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to peace, reconciliation and inclusive governance, believing, as I do, that Kaduna’s diversity must always unite us rather than divide us. His emergence reflects our continuing determination to build a Kaduna where merit, competence and character remain the true qualifications for leadership.

“As we look towards 2027, I invite every son and daughter of Kaduna State to see this moment not through the narrow prism of religion, ethnicity or geography, but through the broader vision of the Kaduna we are building together; a Kaduna where every child can dream without fear, every community can flourish, every faith is respected & every citizen has an equal stake in our common future.

“The work of building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Kaduna is not yet complete, but together we have laid a solid foundation. Together, we shall continue to strengthen that foundation and hand over to future generations a State that is more united, more secure, more just and more prosperous than we inherited.

“May God continue to bless the good people of Kaduna State,” the statement read.