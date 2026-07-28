‘Tinubu Should Bear Full Responsibility If Anything Happens To El-Rufai’ – ADC Chieftain, Abdullahi

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that President Bola Tinubu and his administration will be held responsible if anything happens to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while in custody.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi made this assertion during an interview on Symfoni TV.

Abdullahi said El-Rufai’s detention is not about the law, justice, or crime, but to ensure he does not participate in the 2027 election and to strengthen the opposition.

The ADC chieftain recalled the role El-Rufai played in ensuring Tinubu’s emergence as president, especially when everyone in the cabinet of late former President Muhammadu Buhari did not want him.

He said, “If anything happens to El-Rufai while he remains in state custody, President Bola Tinubu and his administration will bear full responsibility.

“El-Rufai is not being held today because he committed any crime. That would have been left for the court to decide. Let the court pronounce that he is guilty or is not guilty.

“But to continue to hold him interminably speaks to something else, and that is why it is clear to us that the desire or the intention of this APC government is to continue to hold El-Rufai to ensure that he does not participate in this election and strengthen the opposition. That is exactly what they plan to do.

“This same El-Rufai fought for President Bola Tinubu when everyone in the Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet didn’t want him.”