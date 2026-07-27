Medical Report: ICPC Seeks Sanction Against El-Rufai’s Doctor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has asked the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to investigate and sanction a senior oncologist, Professor Bello Abubakar, over allegations that he issued a disputed medical report used in seeking bail for former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

In a petition addressed to the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Investigation Panel (MDCN), the ICPC chairman requested a formal probe into what the commission described as possible professional misconduct by Abubakar, a Chief Consultant Clinical/Radiation Oncologist at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The petition, which referenced an affidavit dated July 7, 2026, before the High Court of Nasarawa State, urged the panel to carry out “a thorough and swift investigation” into the allegations.

An acknowledgement copy reportedly showed that the MDCN received the complaint on July 8. The allegations have not been established by a court or disciplinary tribunal.

The MDCN is the statutory body responsible for regulating medical and dental practice in Nigeria and enforcing professional standards among practitioners.

Under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, the council operates disciplinary structures, including the Medical Practitioners Investigating Panel, which examines complaints of professional misconduct, and the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, which determines cases referred to it.

Following the ICPC petition, the investigating panel is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the disputed medical report and determine whether there is a case for disciplinary proceedings.

ICPC Questions Medical Report

The petition was supported by an affidavit deposed to by an ICPC investigator, Alex Omamuli, who was part of the team that investigated allegations of corruption and abuse of office involving El-Rufai between 2024 and 2025.

According to the affidavit, El-Rufai, who is facing separate trials before the Federal High Court in Kaduna and the Kaduna State High Court, applied for bail on medical grounds and presented a report dated June 10.

The document was reportedly issued on National Hospital, Abuja, letterhead and signed by Abubakar.

The doctor was said to have provided a diagnosis concerning the former governor and indicated that his opinion was based on El-Rufai’s medical records at the hospital.

The ICPC, however, said questions arose over the authenticity and medical basis of the report.

The commission said it wrote to the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital on June 17, requesting verification of the document and clarification on the circumstances surrounding the alleged consultation.

In its response dated June 18, the hospital management, headed by its Chief Medical Director, Prof. Muhammad Mahmud, reportedly informed the ICPC that the report contained no hospital number.

The hospital said a search of its electronic medical records using different versions of El-Rufai’s name produced no record showing that he was registered as a patient.

According to the affidavit, the hospital also said it could not trace any visit by the former governor to a department or doctor at the facility.

It further stated that there were no records of a physical examination, laboratory test, radiological investigation or clinical history that would ordinarily support the diagnosis contained in the document.

The hospital reportedly told the commission that it only became aware of the medical report after it was presented by the ICPC.

Although the document allegedly carried the hospital’s letterhead, management said it was issued without its knowledge or authorisation.

The hospital also confirmed that Abubakar had retired from its service but was currently engaged on a contractual basis.

No Supporting Examination – ICPC

The ICPC further alleged that medical checks carried out on El-Rufai while in detention did not reveal symptoms consistent with the condition stated in the disputed report.

According to the affidavit, the former governor had been medically examined at the commission’s detention facility in line with standard procedure and in the presence of a doctor of his choice.

The commission cited information from its resident doctor, Ebenezer Ozomata, who said Abubakar visited El-Rufai at the ICPC headquarters on June 8 and June 18, 2026.

On both occasions, the affidavit alleged that only El-Rufai’s blood pressure was checked by a nurse or duty doctor.

The ICPC said no further clinical examination was conducted. It also alleged that no blood, urine, tissue or other bodily sample was taken by Abubakar during the former governor’s detention.

The commission added that routine medical examinations conducted by El-Rufai’s personal doctors and its in-house medical personnel did not reveal symptoms corresponding with the diagnosis contained in the report.

Commission Seeks Professional Sanction

The ICPC investigator consequently alleged that Abubakar issued a medical report and professional opinion about a person who was not registered as a patient of the National Hospital and without supporting clinical records, examination or investigation.

The affidavit further alleged that the report was issued on the hospital’s letterhead without the knowledge or authorisation of its management.

The commission is now asking the MDCN to determine whether the circumstances amount to professional misconduct and whether disciplinary action should follow.