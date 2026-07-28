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Gov. Makinde Confirms Delivery Of Oyo Surveillance Aircraft (Photos)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor Seyi Makinde takes delivery of DA42MN-G aircraft for Oyo State
Governor Seyi Makinde takes delivery of DA42MN-G aircraft for Oyo State

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed the delivery of two DA42MN-G aircraft bought for security surveillance and reconnaissance missions in the state.
  • Makinde announced the confirmation in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking Nigerian Air Force officers for support and guidance throughout the procurement process.
  • The two Diamond DA42 MNG aircraft arrived at the newly upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, about one year after plans were announced, costing about ₦7.76 billion.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, confirmed the delivery of the two DA42MN-G aircraft purchased by the government for security surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The Governor confirmed the delivery of the aircraft in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Sharing pictures of the aircraft, Makinde appreciated the officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who have provided support and guidance throughout the process.

Gov. Makinde Confirms Delivery Of Oyo Surveillance Aircraft (Photos)
Governor Seyi Makinde takes delivery of DA42MN-G aircraft for Oyo State

“Today, we took delivery of the two DA42MN-G aircraft procured by our administration for security surveillance and reconnaissance missions in Oyo State.

“We are grateful to the officers of the Nigerian Air Force who have provided support and guidance throughout this process, and we look forward to continued collaboration on the security of our dear State and nation,” he wrote.

Gov. Makinde Confirms Delivery Of Oyo Surveillance Aircraft (Photos)
Oyo Surveillance Aircraft

The aircraft were received on Tuesday at the newly upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, about one year after the governor announced plans to acquire the platforms as part of efforts to improve the state’s security architecture.

The arrival of the aircraft marks a major milestone in the state government’s strategy to enhance intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance and rapid response to security threats.

Gov. Makinde Confirms Delivery Of Oyo Surveillance Aircraft (Photos)
Oyo Diamond DA42 MNG surveillance aircraft

The two aircraft, identified as Diamond DA42 MNG surveillance platforms, are expected to support security agencies in monitoring forests, border communities and other difficult-to-access locations where criminal elements often operate.

The two Diamond DA42 MNG aircraft were reportedly acquired at a cost of about ₦7.76 billion.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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