Oriire Kidnapping: Makinde Gov’t Demands Death Penalty For Convicts

The Oyo State Government has described the life imprisonment handed to three persons convicted over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state as a ‘cold comfort.’

The government said the punishment did not reflect the seriousness of the crime, insisting that it expected the convicts to receive capital punishment.

However, the state government said it would respect the judgment of the court and would not appeal the decision.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, stated this on Friday during a radio programme in Ibadan while reacting to the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Naija News reported earlier that the Federal High Court had sentenced three persons to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of concealing information about the masterminds behind the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Reacting to the judgment, Oyelade said the sentence was not enough considering the trauma suffered by the victims, their families and the entire state.

“The ruling is a cold comfort. We expected capital punishment for the convicts, as that would better reflect the gravity of abducting innocent schoolchildren and teachers,” he said.

The commissioner argued that those who deliberately concealed information about the abductors should not be treated as being completely different from those who carried out the crime.

He said people who helped to hide information about the crime also contributed to its success.

“It is myopic for anyone to try to create a wedge between the crime of concealment committed by these people and those who actually perpetrated the crime. They are one and the same,” Oyelade added.

Despite the state government’s dissatisfaction with the punishment, Oyelade said the government would not challenge the court’s decision.

He said the state government had reservations about the judgment but would respect the decision of the court.

“The government will not be appealing the judgment. While we have our reservations, we respect what the law has said,” he stated.

The commissioner, however, praised the Federal High Court for the speedy trial and determination of the case.

He described the development as a positive sign for Nigeria’s justice system, saying it showed that cases involving serious crimes could be concluded without unnecessary delays.

Commissioner Seeks Stronger Laws

Oyelade also called for a review of Nigeria’s anti-terrorism and other criminal laws to ensure that they adequately address terrorism, kidnapping and other emerging security threats.

According to him, the country’s laws must be strengthened to ensure that those who engage in serious crimes face appropriate punishment.

He argued that stronger laws, combined with speedy prosecution and effective enforcement, would help to discourage criminals and serve as a greater deterrent to kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes.

The commissioner also reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening security around schools and protecting pupils and teachers from further attacks.