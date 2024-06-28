Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 28th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 28th June 2024

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday declared that if there is a need for the purchase of a presidential jet for the use of President Bola Tinubu, the lawmakers won’t hesitate to approve it.

Akpabio emphasized that the Senate would approve things that benefit the Nigerian people and would also take cognizance of the duties of the president.

He, however, clarified that currently, there is no request for the approval of the purchase of a presidential jet before the lawmakers, as being speculated in some reports.

The Senate President further described such reports as anticipatory blackmail.

Akpabio made the submission during plenary on Thursday while reacting to social media news on his comments on the purchase of the plane for President Tinubu.

The Senate President also highlighted that issues of the President’s safety must take top priority, particularly with the recent deaths of some world leaders arising from the use of faulty jets.

The National Assembly, on Thursday, passed President Bola Tinubu‘s request seeking the extension of the capital component of the 2023 budget and the Supplementary Appropriation Act.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers granted an extension from June to December, following a request by the President.

The Senate and House of Representatives passed the bills after considering their clauses at the Committee on Supply.

The passage was preceded by a rowdy session at the House of Representatives.

The president, in a letter read by the speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, asked the green chamber to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2023 budget and Supplementary Appropriation Act from June 30 to December 31.

After Abbas read the letter, some lawmakers opposed the call for the debate of the president’s request.

The majority leader of the house, Julius Ihonvbere, moved for the debate of the bill, saying the amendment does not alter the content of the bill but just the date.

The minority leader of the house, Kingsley Chinda, expressed concern that the two budgets are running concurrently.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has declared that some private jets in Nigeria are being used for money laundering purposes and other illegal activities.

The Minister made the allegation on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating a Ministerial Taskforce Committee saddled with the task of stopping illicit charter activities in the country.

The task force is made up of eight persons and is led by the CEO of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi.

Keyamo said the activities of such jet owners cost the industry billions of dollars and created serious security issues.

The Minister added that some of those engaged in illicit activity had obtained permits for flying non-commercial aircraft but had violated the terms of those licenses.

He urged members of the task force to compile a list of all operators of non-commercial flights, look into all professional licenses and verify their legitimacy, and suggest sanctions for airlines found to be culpable.

The committee has three months to conclude its task and report its findings and conclusions to the Minister.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called for urgent reforms in the healthcare sector of the country.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the 6th Public Lecture of the Board of Fellows, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, held in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday, Obi emphasized that health, particularly life expectancy, is a critical measure of development.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI) ranking remains low, even after 25 years of democratic governance.

The former Anambra governor outlined several issues plaguing Nigeria’s healthcare system, such as the country’s minimal functioning primary healthcare facilities, alarmingly high infant mortality rates, expensive imported drugs, amongst others.

He also criticised the government’s approach to healthcare, stating,“We have a system that does not understand what they are supposed to do to help our citizens.”

He suggested several solutions including, investing in critical areas of healthcare, supporting local drug manufacturing, designing affordable insurance schemes and lifting people out of poverty to enable their participation in healthcare programs, among others.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Governors and some members of President Bola Tinubu economic team met in Abuja on Thursday.

Naija News gathered that the meeting under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC) is holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Tinubu stepped down the memo about the planned New Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, said the need to step down the memo became imperative for President Tinubu to further consult with other stakeholders on the issue.

At the NEC meeting, the minimum wage is also expected to be discussed with a view to finding a common ground on the way forward.

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded letters of request to the Senate seeking the confirmation of certain individuals for fresh appointments.

The President, in one of his letters, read during plenary on Thursday, urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Dr Olatunji Bello for appointment as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

President Tinubu also forwarded the names of three nominees for consideration and confirmation for appointment as chairman, secretary, and member of the Police Service Commission (PSC), respectively.

The nominees are the Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Hashim Argungu (chairman), Chief Onyema Uche (Secretary), and Retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu (member) of the PSC, respectively.

The letters were read on the floor during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Bello’s nomination was thereafter referred to the Senate Committee for Trade and Investment, while that of Argungu, Uche and Lankano was referred to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative work.

The committees are to report back to the Senate in one week.

Former Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called for the immediate resignation of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, amid the ongoing crisis in the party.

Naija News reports that this comes after Tuesday’s protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee at the party’s secretariat, demanding the immediate resignation of Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure because his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

However, security officials immediately shut the gates when the NLC members arrived at the Party’s headquarters.

In an attempt to prevent the protesters from forcing their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters, who were heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.

Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post via his X handle, supported the call for Abure’s resignation, stressing that he cannot be occupying the National Headquarters of the party while reconciliation is ongoing.

The Nollywood actor cum politician noted that Abure ought to resign for any meaningful reconciliation to commence.

The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has sought the transfer of his alleged fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be transferred to Kogi.

Naija News recalls that Bello has been in a running battle with the anti-graft agency over alleged involvement in the mismanagement of the state fund during his tenure as Governor.

Bello, in the letter through his team of lawyers led by Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, requested that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the state governor, it is proper for the case to be held in Kogi State.

He maintained that only the Lokoja Division of the high court has the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the allegations raised against him by the EFCC.

Also, at the resumed proceeding on Thursday, Bello failed to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja to enter his plea to the charge against him.

However, a lawyer who announced an appearance for him, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, brought the attention of trial Justice Emeka Nwite to the letter his client wrote to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

Addressing the court after the matter was called, Adedipe, SAN, said, “My lord, after the proceedings of the last adjourned date, I went back and gave a report of what happened in court to our team.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani has addressed the alleged breach of data of Nigerians domiciled at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Naija News understands that a pan-African social enterprise, had raised an alarm over its discovery of the sale of National Identification Numbers (NINs), Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), and other personal data of Nigerians on a website for as low as N100.

The organisation alleged that a website known as ‘AnyVerify.com.ng’ was found to be involved in the commercial distribution of personal and private data of Nigerians.

However, in a post On X, Tijani said that the NIMC and National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have commenced a probe into the matter.

He explained that he had engaged his colleague in the Ministry of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, adding that they are on top of the matter.

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of its officers involved in the manhandling of a female staff of the Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

Naija News reports that in a video trending on several social media platforms, the EFCC officials dressed in mufti were seen badging into one of the hotel rooms.

An unidentified lady said to be the manager at the hotel was seen trying to open the door from inside when the men opened it forcefully.

One of them was seen slapping the lady reportedly before he ordered her out of the room.

The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and has since generated outrage online.

Reacting to the development, Olukayode, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident happened during an early morning sting operation.

He said the operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who were still being profiled, adding that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found culpable in the incident.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.