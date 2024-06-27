Breaking: Yahaya Bello Seeks Transfer Of EFCC’s Case Against Him To Kogi State

The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has sought the transfer of his alleged fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be transferred to Kogi.

Naija News recalls that Bello has been in a running battle with the anti-graft agency over alleged involvement in the mismanagement of the state fund during his tenure as Governor.

According to TVC News, Bello has requested that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the state governor, it is proper for the case to be held in Kogi State.

More details to follow…