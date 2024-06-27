Some Private Jets In Nigeria Are Being Used For Money Laundering, Illegal Activities – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has declared that some private jets in Nigeria are being used for money laundering purposes and other illegal activities.

The Minister made the allegation on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating a Ministerial Taskforce Committee saddled with the task of stopping illicit charter activities in the country.

The task force is made up of eight persons and is led by the CEO of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi.

Keyamo said the activities of such jet owners cost the industry billions of dollars and created serious security issues.

The Minister added that some of those engaged in illicit activity had obtained permits for flying non-commercial aircraft but had violated the terms of those licenses.

He urged members of the task force to compile a list of all operators of non-commercial flights, look into all professional licenses and verify their legitimacy, and suggest sanctions for airlines found to be culpable.

The committee has three months to conclude its task and report its findings and conclusions to the Minister.

FG To Sanction Govt Officials Extorting, Begging At International Airports – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is looking into reports of government officials at international airports begging and extorting Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Nigerians have on various occasions, called out government workers over extortion at airports. Videos have also emerged showing airport officials requesting bribes from travellers, including foreigners.

Reacting in a post on his X (Twitter) handle on Sunday, Keyamo revealed that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, had recently called a meeting over the controversy.