Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For Fresh Appointments (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded letters of request to the Senate seeking the confirmation of certain individuals for fresh appointments.

The President, in one of his letters, read during plenary on Thursday, urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Dr Olatunji Bello for appointment as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

President Tinubu also forwarded the names of three nominees for consideration and confirmation for appointment as chairman, secretary, and member of the Police Service Commission (PSC), respectively.

The nominees are the Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Hashim Argungu (chairman), Chief Onyema Uche (Secretary), and Retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu (member) of the PSC, respectively.

The letters were read on the floor during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Bello’s nomination was thereafter referred to the Senate Committee for Trade and Investment, while that of Argungu, Uche and Lankano was referred to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative work.

The committees are to report back to the Senate in one week.