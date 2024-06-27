Vice President, Governors In Meeting Over Minimum Wage, Economy

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Governors and some members of President Bola Tinubu economic team are currently meeting in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the meeting under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC) is holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Tinubu stepped down the memo about the planned New Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, said the need to step down the memo became imperative for President Tinubu to further consult with other stakeholders on the issue.

At the NEC meeting, the minimum wage is also expected to be discussed with a view to finding a common ground on the way forward.

Governors Forum, on Wednesday night, met in Abuja where they discussed the New National Minimum Wage.

A communique after the meeting said the Governors agreed to “continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution.”

Among those present at the ongoing 141th meeting were Governors, Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Seyi Makinde, (Oyo), Lucky Ayedatiwa, (Ondo).

Others are Abdullahi Sule, (Nasarawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Caleb Mutfwang, (Plateau), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Biodun Oyebanji, (Ekiti), Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, (Gombe), Peter Mbah, (Enugu), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun), Umar Radda, (Katsina), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Umar Namadi, (Jigawa) and Umar Bago, (Niger).