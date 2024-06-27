Breaking: Akpabio Gives Condition That Will Make Senate Approve New Presidential Jet For Tinubu

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday declared that if there is a need for the purchase of a presidential jet for the use of President Bola Tinubu, the lawmakers won’t hesitate to approve it.

Akpabio emphasized that the Senate would approve things that benefit the Nigerian people and would also take cognizance of the duties of the president.

He, however, clarified that currently, there is no request for the approval of the purchase of a presidential jet before the lawmakers, as being speculated in some reports.

The Senate President further described such reports as anticipatory blackmail.

Akpabio made the submission during plenary on Thursday while reacting to social media news on his comments on the purchase of the plane for President Tinubu.

He said, “We care about the president and we care about the Nigerian people. We will approve things that will benefit the Nigerian people.

“We will approve things that would improve the living standard of the people. At the same time, we will also take cognizance of the duties of the president.

“If his vehicle is bad, we will repair the vehicle. If his plane is bad, we will approve money for the repair of the plane. So that is not an issue. There is nothing before us.

I don’t think you should worry about it.”

The Senate President also highlighted that issues of the President’s safety must take top priority, particularly with the recent deaths of some world leaders arising from the use of faulty jets.

He said, “ Somebody called me from BBC, that what I said in Senator Mongunu’s house, was false and should be disregarded, that I was now saying that I will not approve.

“That is what you can call anticipated blackmail. The professors of the story know very well that maybe there is a problem with the presidential fleet and that where they will go will be the parliament.

”And so they are now trying to do anticipated blackmail to tell us if they bring it, do not look into it.

“So I think that we should ignore them because of what we are doing here. I read the president’s correspondence to us. Nothing was touching on a plane or no plane, but I can tell you that when you hear stories such as the death of the vice president of Malawi as a result of a defective plane. And then you hear students such as the death of the president of Iran as a result of defective aircraft, we shouldn’t ever sit and allow such to be at the ocean. It wouldn’t be. The Senate is very responsible. The National Assembly is very responsible. We will look into issues that will benefit the governance of the country.”

Akapabio stated that despite the controversy generated by the reports of a planned purchase of new presidential jets, if the request comes in at a later time, the Senate consider it.

“Irrespective of anticipatory blackmail, because those people know very well that something like that might come in the future. And if it’s a necessity, the Senate will look into it. But there is nothing like that before us now,” the Senate President added.