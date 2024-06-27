Breaking: National Assembly Approves Tinubu’s Request To Extend 2023 Budget

The National Assembly, on Thursday, passed President Bola Tinubu‘s request seeking the extension of the capital component of the 2023 budget and the Supplementary Appropriation Act.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers granted an extension from June to December, following a request by the President.

The senate and house of representatives passed the bills after considering their clauses at the committee on supply.

The passage was preceded by a rowdy session at the house of representatives.

The president, in a letter read by the speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, asked the green chamber to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2023 budget and Supplementary Appropriation Act from June 30 to December 31.

After Abbas read the letter, some lawmakers opposed the call for the debate of the president’s request.

The majority leader of the house, Julius Ihonvbere, moved for the debate of the bill, saying the amendment does not alter the content of the bill but just the date.

The minority leader of the house, Kingsley Chinda, expressed concern that the two budgets are running concurrently.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration was criticised for lacking a clear budgetary cycle, adding that the current administration is potentially repeating the mistake.

The ranking legislator demanded that the bill be stepped down to enable the government to “go back to the drawing board”.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Katsina, Sada Soli, opposed Chinda, saying the PDP lawmaker was “playing to the gallery”.

He said, “I admire the PDP for playing to the gallery. You cannot extend the supplementary budget without the main budget.”

His comment prompted vocal protests from the lawmakers.

Reacting, a ranking APC member, Ado Doguwa, said: “I agree with the submission made by the minority of the house.

“Even though it is legal, it is unprecedented. That moral question will always be raised.”

He, however, appealed to his colleagues to support the bill, saying the president would understand the body language of the lawmakers.

Following the bickering, the lawmakers moved into an executive session.