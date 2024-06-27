Breaking: EFCC Chairman Orders Arrest Of Officers Who Broke Into Hotel Rooms In Lagos

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of its officers involved in the manhandling of a female staff of the Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

Naija News reports that in a video trending on several social media platforms, the EFCC officials dressed in mufti were seen badging into one of the hotel rooms.

An unidentified lady said to be the manager at the hotel was seen trying to open the door from inside when the men opened it forcefully.

One of them was seen slapping the lady reportedly before he ordered her out of the room.

The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and has since generated outrage online.

Reacting to the development, Olukayode, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident happened during an early morning sting operation.

He said the operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who were still being profiled, adding that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found culpable in the incident.

The statement read, “The EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

“Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law.”