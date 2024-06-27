Nigeria’s Life Expectancy Amongst Lowest In The World – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called for urgent reforms in the healthcare sector of the country.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the 6th Public Lecture of the Board of Fellows, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, held in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday, Obi emphasized that health, particularly life expectancy, is a critical measure of development.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s Human Development Index (HDI) ranking remains low, even after 25 years of democratic governance.

“When you want to measure this Human Development Index, the most critical measure number one is Health – life expectancy.

“Life expectancy as we know today in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world. We are about 65 years, compared to India at about 70, Bangladesh at about 72, Egypt at about 71, and the Philippines at about 70,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra governor outlined several issues plaguing Nigeria’s healthcare system, such as the country’s minimal functioning primary healthcare facilities, alarmingly high infant mortality rates, expensive imported drugs, amongst others.

He also criticised the government’s approach to healthcare, stating,“We have a system that does not understand what they are supposed to do to help our citizens.”

He suggested several solutions including, investing in critical areas of healthcare, supporting local drug manufacturing, designing affordable insurance schemes and lifting people out of poverty to enable their participation in healthcare programs, among others.

“We must dismantle this criminality called Nigeria today and make it a country where people will know that they are elected to serve the people and they focus on doing the right thing,” Obi added.