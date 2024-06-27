‘Abure Should Resign Immediately For Any Meaningful Reconciliation To Commence’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Former Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called for the immediate resignation of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, amid the ongoing crisis in the party.

Naija News reports that this comes after Tuesday’s protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee at the party’s secretariat, demanding the immediate resignation of Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure because his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

However, security officials immediately shut the gates when the NLC members arrived at the Party’s headquarters.

In an attempt to prevent the protesters from forcing their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters, who were heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.

Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post via his X handle, supported the call for Abure’s resignation, stressing that he cannot be occupying the National Headquarters of the party while reconciliation is ongoing.

The Nollywood actor cum politician noted that Abure ought to resign for any meaningful reconciliation to commence.

He said, “The illegitimate Abure-led NWC of Labour Party can not be sitting at the National Headquarters of Labour Party while any kind of reconciliation is going on. This will mean condoning their illegality. You can not be a trespasser on land and be arguing you should remain on the land while the case is going on, or steal somebody’s car and be arguing you should retain the stolen car until your trial is over. Abure should leave the office immediately for any meaningful reconciliation to commence.”

Meanwhile, the LP presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, has played down the party’s internal crises, saying they were all working for a united front.

The former Anambra governor, while speaking at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that he is keen on initiating a peaceful reconciliation process involving bringing together the party’s factions.

Peter Obi also spoke on the reconciliation of Abure and the Lamidi Apapa faction, stressing that the National Executive Council, himself and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will decide on the leadership crisis in the party.