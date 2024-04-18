Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 18th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 18th April 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated the Federal Ministry of Education to develop guidelines for including graduates of the National Open University (NOUN) in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

This directive was given during the university’s 13th convocation ceremony, held at the University’s Convocation Arena in Jabi, Abuja.

Represented by Biodun Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the President expressed his administration’s commitment to addressing educational inclusivity.

“With the changing demographics of our great nation, the government has recognized the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme,” President Tinubu stated, emphasizing the need to harness the potential of young Nigerians from all educational backgrounds.

In a related development, President Tinubu also announced the resolution of the long-standing issue concerning the admittance of NOUN law graduates to the country’s law schools. “The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all,” he declared.

This move is expected to remove any remaining barriers faced by NOUN graduates in legal education, further cementing the government’s stance on educational equality.

The Oyo State government has demolished the building where the Yoruba Nation agitators are operating from in Ibadan, the state capital.

Naija News reports the building, located on Toye Oyesola Street in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area, was demolished on Wednesday, 17th April.

The demolition follows an attack on Saturday by the Modupe Onitiri-Abiola-led Yoruba Nation agitators on the Oyo State secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, which was, however, thwarted by a joint team of security operatives, including soldiers and police operatives.

According to Punch, the demolition exercise was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd.), but he directed further inquiries on the matter to the State Commissioner of Police.

“You can get more details from the Commissioner of Police,” he simply said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a warrant to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft obtained the warrant from the Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja in preparation for Bello’s arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant on Wednesday afternoon at the EFCC’s instance.

Meanwhile, a Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

The court gave the directive in a two-hour judgment delivered on Wednesday, at the High Court 4 and presided over by Hon. Justice I.A Jamil, in suit no HCL/68/M/2020.

Justice Jamil restrained the EFCC from infringing on the fundamental human rights of the applicant except as authorised by the Court. This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given.

Bello had approached the court seeking to enforce his fundamental rights against the anti-graft agency.

The Court equally restrained the respondents from continuing to persecute the Applicant.

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration remains undeterred in its pursuit of comprehensive economic security for the country.

He also promised to address foundational challenges and create a fair and equitable system in which all Nigerians can thrive.

Tinubu made the promise when he received leaders of Afenifere, the respected Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organization, at the State House in Abuja, on Wednesday.

President Tinubu said his administration is re-engineering Nigeria’s finances and seeking to boost the purchasing power of citizens and spread prosperity down the line, by instituting a credit system where the element of cash is not an impediment to a significantly enhanced standard of living for all citizens.

The President said Nigeria must secure itself economically first before it can achieve any of its more sophisticated objectives.

President Bola Tinubu has commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery for slashing diesel prices, from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre.

Naija News reported that the reduction follows a previous price cut three weeks ago when the refinery initially decreased its diesel price by over 30%, down from N1,600 to N1,200 per litre.

The refinery has described this decision as a strategic move expected to “this significant reduction in the price of diesel, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.”

In a statement through his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the Dangote group over the new gantry price of diesel.

The President also called on Nigerians and businesses to put the nation in priority gear while assuring them of a conducive, safe, and secure environment to thrive.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.

Naija News reports that the PDP NWC backed Damagum’s leadership at its meeting held on Tuesday.

The Acting National Chairman endorsement is coming a day before the PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

This was made known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called for a parliamentary system of government that allows the president to interact with citizens at least once a month.

Obi advocated for a parliamentary government system in Nigeria during a lecture at Harvard Law School in Boston, Massachusetts.

He pointed out that the presidential system in Nigeria is dysfunctional, allowing leaders to evade accountability during their four-year terms.

Naija News recalls that some members of the House of Representatives had pushed for constitutional reforms to restore Nigeria’s parliamentary system of government.

The lawmakers, numbering not less than sixty, proposed a bill to alter the 1999 constitution to return the country to parliamentary democracy as practised in the first republic.

President Bola Tinubu-led government, on Wednesday, inaugurated a 17-man Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2024 Democracy Day Celebration.

Naija News reports that members of the Committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, is charged with the responsibility of organising a memorable and befitting Democracy Day celebration.

Members of the committee are Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Honourable Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The Committee also includes the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Hadiza Bala-Usman; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Richard Pheelangwa as the Secretary.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by the Director of Information, OSGF, Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, Akume while inaugurating the Committee in his office emphasised the importance of the commemoration of Democracy Day.

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has withdrawn a lawsuit challenging his removal from the party in 2023.

Naija News understands that Ayu’s decision to withdraw the suit was to pave the way for the former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, to replace him as the party’s substantive National Chairman.

In a notice of withdrawal of appeal tagged CA/MK/88/2024 SUIT NO: MHC/85/2023 dated April 15, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Makurdi, Benue State capital, revealed that Ayu has withdrawn the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 via Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023.

The lawsuit was between Ayu (Appellant) and Engr. Terhide Utaan and the PDP as the respondent.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of banks to 50 per cent from 65 per cent.

The apex bank made this known in a circular to Deposit Money Banks titled “Re: Regulatory Measures to Improve Lending to the Real Sector of the Nigerian Economy”.

The circular was signed by the Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Adetona Adedeji.

In a bid to increase lending to the economy especially Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, retail mortgage and consumer loans, the CBN on July 3, 2019, increased Banks’ LDR to 60 per cent from 57 per cent.

The LDR was further raised to 65 per cent in January 2020.

The reduction in the LDR according to analysts at Afrinvest Securities is to allow banks to comply with the Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR of 45 per cent.

