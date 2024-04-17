CBN Reduces Banks’ Loan-To-Deposit Ratio To 50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of banks to 50 per cent from 65 per cent.

The apex bank made this known in a circular to Deposit Money Banks titled “Re: Regulatory Measures to Improve Lending to the Real Sector of the Nigerian Economy”.

The circular was signed by the Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Adetona Adedeji.

In a bid to increase lending to the economy especially Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, retail mortgage and consumer loans, the CBN on July 3, 2019, increased Banks’ LDR to 60 per cent from 57 per cent.

The LDR was further raised to 65 per cent in January 20020.

The reduction in the LDR according to analysts at Afrinvest Securities is to allow banks to comply with the Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR of 45 per cent.

They said, “Today, the CBN in a circular to Deposit Money Banks titled “Re: Regulatory Measures to Improve Lending to the Real Sector of the Nigerian Economy” announced a scale down of the Loans to Deposits Rate (LDR) by 15.0ppts to 50.0% – reversing previous threshold set by the past CBN administration in January 2020.

“In our view, this downward review of LDR allows banks to comply with the 45.0% CRR directive, and eases off pressure on the lenders considering the restrictive nature of other CBN directives including the Net Open Position (NOP) ceiling of 20.0% short and 0.0% long. Thus, we believe this policy would enhance the ability of banks to sweat out assets without creating unnecessary risks.”