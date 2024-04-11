Major Shakeup As CBN Sacks 50 More Officials

Advertisement

Fifty officials have been sacked from their positions in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

Naija News gathered that the latest sack adds to a long list of ongoing disengagements in the apex bank and cuts across 29 departments.

It was learned that the termination of appointments affects directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, principal managers, senior managers and lower-ranking staff.

According to Daily Trust, at least 117 officials have been sacked from the apex bank in the last 20 days and it is expected that the disengagement will continue for months.

The newspaper said the dispatch of the disengagement letters, which started on March 15, has continued every other week with palpable apprehension amongst staff of every cadre as the management has not specified any standard criteria for the decisions.

A senior management source, who does not have permission to speak on the matter, told the newspaper that the sacking spree will continue till the end of April.

Also speaking, staff affected by the latest development said the lack of clarity or justification for the sack has made them conclude that they are victims of a personal vendetta by Cardoso and the deputy governors.

Recall it was reported that not less than forty individuals have been sacked from their positions in the CBN in what is seen as a major shake-up in the apex bank.

Those affected include eight directors, 10 deputy directors, five assistant directors, two principal managers, and two senior managers.