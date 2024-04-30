Borno Gov’t Moves To Sell Legacy Estate, CBN Quarters

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has given his consent for the sale of two government-owned estates in Maiduguri, under the condition that the buyers occupy the properties themselves.

Naija News understands that the two estates in question are the Mustapha Umar Legacy Estate, located on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, and the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Quarters on Damboa Road, Maiduguri, which were both acquired by the state government.

Zulum announced the development during a meeting at the Government House’s council chamber with the state’s committee responsible for disposing of government properties.

“Let me begin by appreciating you for the thorough job that you have done. Let me assure you that we will immediately implement the outcome of your report. Based on my preliminary discussion with you and my external investigation, I am informed that you did a thorough job.

“For this reason, I want this committee to continue with the implementation of the report,” the Borno State governor stated.

“I believe that of all the estates we have, CBN quarters and Legacy Estate are the only ones occupied by people. I have directed you to start outright sales of these two estates on an owner-occupier basis.

“I want you to examine who are government officials among the occupiers and let’s see how we can dispose of them, while others who are not working with the government can purchase out rightly,” Zulum said.

The governor further mentioned that four additional estates, namely Bakasi, Gubio Road, Teachers’ Village, and Fertiliser estates, which were previously inhabited by internally displaced persons (IDPs), will be put up for sale.

However, considering the damage caused by the IDP occupation, he said a decision will be made after deliberation on whether to sell them in their current state or after necessary repairs have been carried out.