President Tinubu Directs Inclusion Of NOUN Graduates In NYSC Scheme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated the Federal Ministry of Education to develop guidelines for including graduates of the National Open University (NOUN) in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

This directive was given during the university’s 13th convocation ceremony, held at the University’s Convocation Arena in Jabi, Abuja.

Represented by Biodun Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the President expressed his administration’s commitment to addressing educational inclusivity.

“With the changing demographics of our great nation, the government has recognized the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme,” President Tinubu stated, emphasizing the need to harness the potential of young Nigerians from all educational backgrounds.

Opening Doors for NOUN Law Graduates

In a related development, President Tinubu also announced the resolution of the long-standing issue concerning the admittance of NOUN law graduates to the country’s law schools. “The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all,” he declared.

This move is expected to remove any remaining barriers faced by NOUN graduates in legal education, further cementing the government’s stance on educational equality.

The Role of Open and Distance Learning

The convocation celebrated the graduates’ academic achievements and highlighted the vital role that Open and Distance Learning (ODL) plays in shaping Nigeria’s educational landscape. The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing ODL to broaden access to higher education across the nation, essential for meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We will continue to improve quality, access, and affordability in education through robust support for ODL,” Tinubu added, noting the pivotal role of the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC in providing an enabling environment for effective delivery of distance education in Nigeria.

NOUN’s Evolution and Its Impacts

The President praised the evolution of NOUN from an educational platform initially envisioned for the working class to one that now caters to the broader needs of Nigeria’s youthful population. He acknowledged the challenges many school leavers face in gaining admission to traditional universities and emphasized the need for enhanced research in technology at NOUN to accommodate more young school leavers and improve social safety nets for the people.

Advancing Government Commitment Through ICT

Furthermore, President Tinubu revealed that within the next six months, NOUN would begin providing access to government officials for enrollment in various ICT programs, particularly postgraduate courses at the African Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL).

This initiative is part of a broader government effort to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

He urged NOUN to admit qualified government functionaries into its postgraduate programs offered by ACETEL. The President also tasked the World Bank-sponsored centre, hosted by NOUN, to focus on research that will improve the use of ICT tools for enhanced learning outcomes in Nigeria.