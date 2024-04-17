Oyo State Govt Demolishes Yoruba Nation Building After Attack

The Oyo State government has demolished the building where the Yoruba Nation agitators are operating from in Ibadan, the state capital.

Naija News reports the building, located on Toye Oyesola Street in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area, was demolished on Wednesday, 17th April.

The demolition follows an attack on Saturday by the Modupe Onitiri-Abiola-led Yoruba Nation agitators on the Oyo State secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, which was, however, thwarted by a joint team of security operatives, including soldiers and police operatives.

According to Punch, the demolition exercise was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd.), but he directed further inquiries on the matter to the State Commissioner of Police.

“You can get more details from the Commissioner of Police,” he simply said.

‘You Can’t Take Up Arms Against Govt’ – Bode George Fumes At Yoruba Nation Agitators

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed anger at Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State Secretariat during the weekend.

Naija News reported that suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat at the Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted the flags.

It took the intervention of policemen from the State Command and army personnel from Division 2 to disperse the agitators and restore normalcy to the area.

The Nigerian Army claimed that the agitators shot at soldiers drafted to ensure law and order.

Speaking on Arise News Programme’s Morning Show, on Monday, George accused the agitators of committing treason, stressing that they can’t take up arms against their government.