‘It Is Not Negotiable’ – Ooni Of Ife, YCW President Speaks On Yoruba Nation Agitation

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has maintained that the unity of the Yoruba Race is non-negotiable for the advancement of the South-West Region.

Naija News reports that the prominent Yoruba monarch said this during the sixth edition of the Omoluabi Royal Icon Award at his palace.

He called upon stakeholders to unite and support the most talented individuals within the race to drive its progress.

Moses Olafare, speaking on behalf of the monarch, highlighted that unity is essential for the development and advancement of the Yoruba race.

He said: “Of course the unity of Yoruba is not negotiable because its the best way to move forward and progress. When the people are not united, the course of moving forward becomes a problem.

“Since its inception six years ago, this programme has done well for the unity of the race, and it has really gone a long way as a rallying point for our people, particularly youth in Yoruba land. So the unity of our race has to happen and it’s not negotiable.”

Earlier in his remark, the President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), Oladotun Hassan, expressed his disapproval of the actions taken by Yoruba Nation agitators and other individuals who vandalized the Oyo State Secretariat.

He emphasized the importance of redirecting their efforts towards supporting President Bola Tinubu, who is a prominent figure from the Yoruba region.

“We must continue to condemn the invasion of government Secretariat in Oyo; we must steer clear of the movement agitating Yoruba nation; the move is abnormal.

“Different Yoruba groups must focus on helping President Tinubu to succeed rather than disrupting his administration which is just going to a year old next month,” Oladotun Hassan,” Vanguard quoted Hassan saying.

Nevertheless, he advised President Bola Tinubu to involve the 776 local government chairmen, who are the closest to the people, in implementing his renewed hope agenda.