Oba Of Benin Bars Suspended Six Palace Officials

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has imposed a significant penalty on six palace functionaries following an incident involving misrepresentation at a royal event with the Ooni of Ife.

Naija News reports that these individuals, previously suspended, have now been barred from participating in any palace activities, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro.

The functionaries in question—Johnbull Igbinosun, Iduhonre Ihogbe, S.E. Aigbiremwen, Efesieoghoba Ogbelaka, Ogbeide Osagie, and Osamudiame—had allegedly presented themselves as emissaries of the Oba during an event at the Ooni of Ife’s palace in Osun State, providing what was described as a “disjointed account” of the historical ties between the Benin and Ife royal dynasties.

This action was deemed a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin custom” by the Benin Traditional Council. Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin, initially announced their suspension in a letter dated April 26.

Following a thorough investigation led by Chief Ekhoerovbiye Oviasogie, the Uwangue of Benin, the functionaries admitted their faults and faced further sanctions.

According to the statement from Iguobaro, the disciplinary measures included stripping the individuals of their royal beads, recognition as palace functionaries, and any traditional titles, which were symbolically returned to the ancestors.

They were also prohibited from parading themselves as representatives of the Benin Palace or participating in traditional rites within the kingdom.