‘He Is Not My Son’ – Ooni Of Ife Disowns Man In Viral Video

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has officially distanced himself from knowing a man in a reportedly viral video who claimed to be his (the monarch’s) son.

In a statement released on Thursday by Moses Olafare, the monarch’s spokesperson, it was noted that the individual in the widely circulated video had engaged in an act of impersonation.

According to the palace, the matter has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for necessary action.

Olafare further stated that Oba Ogunwusi, as a responsible father and custodian of tradition, is well aware of and recognizes all his children. He is committed to taking full responsibility for them.

The spokesperson clarified that the self-proclaimed prince is not recognized by the palace or the people of Ile-Ife. He stressed that the man in the video “is not a descendant of Ooni Ogunwusi as falsely claimed, and has no connection to any lineage of the Ogunwusi royal family or the Giesi Royal Compound of Ile-Ife.”

The statement continued, “Our attention has been drawn to an amateur video clip featuring a grown-up individual claiming to be a son of our father, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll, the Ooni of Ife, virally trending across various online platforms. We categorically condemn and denounce this shameless act of impersonation in the strongest possible terms.

“It is imperative to clarify that the Ooni of Ife, as a responsible father and custodian of tradition, knows and acknowledges all his children and stops at nothing to take full responsibility for them (both those who are in Nigeria and outside the country).

“As all of Ooni’s children are well known to the palace and the people of Ile-Ife, the eldest child of the Ooni is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, a Master’s Degree holder working and residing in Canada, followed by Princess Adewamiwa Ogunwusi who recently relocated to further her education in Dublin, Ireland from where she had come 3 years ago for her secondary school education in her home country Nigeria. Princess Adesewa is doing very well, Prince Tadenikawo Ogunwusi is widely known to be with his mother hale and healthy while the newborn twins Prince Adebisi Kehinde and Princess Taiwo Adeayo are being planned to formally make their historic entry into the palace in a couple of days by the customs and traditions of the Ife Palace.

“His marauding impersonation tactics to exploit the revered status of the Ooni of Ife for fraudulent personal gains are not only sacrilegious but also criminal. Impersonating any member of the royal family is a sacrilege against the sanctity of the palace and the heritage it represents.”

The palace stressed the importance of a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement agencies, specifically the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Security, to ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to justice.

The palace is determined to leave no stone unturned in holding individuals accountable and ensuring they face the full force of the law as a necessary deterrent.

The statement added, “In assisting the law enforcement agencies on this project, any individual with useful information about the whereabouts of this impersonating marauder is implored to cooperate fully with the security authorities or the Ooni’s Palace to ensure that justice prevails as such a patriotic whistleblower’s identity is well protected in utmost secrecy and handsomely rewarded by the Ooni’s palace. Enough is enough.”

Olafare urged the impersonator to cease participating in or endorsing deceptive practices, emphasizing that the House of Oduduwa is dedicated to safeguarding the Yoruba people’s cultural heritage and will not condone any efforts to compromise its legacy with fraudulent activities.