DJ Cuppy’s Mother Prays For Her To Meet The ‘Ideal Man’

Nana Otedola, mother of Nigerian female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has extended her prayers for her daughter to discover her life partner.

The music celebrity took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her mother’s prayer for her.

The message read, “Now that you are becoming you best self and fully united to God, when you are not watching you will meet a man on his best self journey. God wil give you a man who is running after Him IJN.”

Naija News recalls that DJ Cuppy revealed in March that one of her biggest regrets is not saying “No” to her estranged fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy and Ryan parted ways in July 2023, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

The billionaire daughter had once stated that being a single and childless woman in her 30s is “terrible.”

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwuwusi, has taken to social media to plead with his daughter, Princess Adeola, to get a husband as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Naija News reports that the monarch, in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page, said he is truly grateful for the life his daughter has lived and prayed that God will continue to be with her.