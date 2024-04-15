‘You Can’t Take Up Arms Against Govt’ – Bode George Fumes At Yoruba Nation Agitators

Advertisement

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed anger at Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State Secretariat during the weekend.

Naija News reported that suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat at the Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted the flags.

It took the intervention of policemen from the State Command and army personnel from Division 2 to disperse the agitators and restore normalcy to the area.

The Nigerian Army claimed that the agitators shot at soldiers drafted to ensure law and order.

Speaking on Arise News Programme’s Morning Show, on Monday, George accused the agitators of committing treason, stressing that they can’t take up arms against their government.

He said, “You don’t just go and take up arms against your government, it’s treason. That they called Amotekun and the police is something; if it were people from my old profession, they would have seen them as enemies and fired at them.

“I was completely very angry because that is not the way you talk to your government. What could have driven them into that? My conclusion is that they might not be educated. You don’t take up arms against your nation.

“It’s unimaginable; you brought guns and charms; were they dreaming? It’s unacceptable, it’s the highest breaking of the law of the land. You have your freedom of speech which is the most sensible way to approach this problem. The problem is that this thing never leaked to the intelligence of this nation.

“Agitators carried their weapons in military uniforms, and nobody stopped them on the road; you now see the urgent need for state police because they could not have been meeting somewhere if we are well organized like the state police.”