Tension As Masked Armed Men Storm Oyo Gov’t Secretariat

Several individuals wearing masks reportedly forced their way into the Oyo State Government Secretariat on Saturday (today).

Reports obtained by Naija News said the armed individuals believed to be Yoruba Nation Agitators were strategically positioned at various locations within the Secretariat premises.

Some were reportedly stationed at the Governor’s office gate, while others were observed at the House of Assembly Gate and the main entrance.

The presence of these masked men caused fear and anxiety in the area, with security personnel attempting to address the situation without success.

The true identities of these masked individuals remain unknown at this time.

However, law enforcement officers, including the Police Command and other anti-crime agencies, swiftly responded by deploying multiple patrol vehicles to the Secretariat entrance.

Additionally, members of the Oyo security network known as Amotekun were also reported to have arrived at the scene.

The situation, as reported, nearly descended into chaos as security personnel engaged in a gunfight with the protesters.

Reports also mentioned the use of tear gas, causing panic among residents in the vicinity.

Motorists travelling along the route have been forced to take alternative paths while other road users hurried to find safety.

Road users heading towards the Secretariat were redirected through Customs Junction, as the Secretariat-Queen Elizabeth Road was blocked off.

Despite the efforts of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (retired), to calm the situation, the masked gunmen persisted in their attempt to raise their flag at the Secretariat.

However, the arrival of military officers from the 2nd Division of the Army approximately an hour later reportedly changed the course of events, causing some of the protesters at the entrance gate to flee.

The stern-looking officers were said to have pursued the masked agitators.

Naija News understands that shop owners, businesses, and residents in Bodija, Ikolaba, and along the Awolowo route quickly secured their shops and doors.

As of this report, it remains unconfirmed whether any arrests have been made, as security personnel work to restore normalcy.