EFCC Obtains Warrant To Arrest Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a warrant to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft obtained the warrant from the Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja in preparation for Bello’s arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant on Wednesday afternoon at the EFCC’s instance.

Court Stops EFCC From Arresting, Prosecuting Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, a Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

The court gave the directive in a two-hour judgment delivered on Wednesday, at the High Court 4 and presided over by Hon. Justice I.A Jamil, in suit no HCL/68/M/2020.

Justice Jamil restrained the EFCC from infringing on the fundamental human rights of the applicant except as authorised by the Court. This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given.

Bello had approached the court seeking to enforce his fundamental rights against the anti-graft agency.

The Court equally restrained the respondents from continuing to persecuting the Applicant.

The High Court had earlier dismissed the issue of jurisdiction as challenged by the EFCC.

Reacting, the Applicant’s Counsel SA Abbas and MS Yusuf, described the judgment as a landmark while the Defendant Counsel, T.U Odima and Patrick O. Jibril also aligned themselves to the judgment, describing it as thorough.