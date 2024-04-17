PDP NWC Backs Damagum As Acting National Chairman

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.

Naija News reports that the PDP NWC backed Damagum’s leadership at its meeting held on Tuesday.

The Acting National Chairman endorsement is coming a day before the PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

This was made known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the Party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar IliyaDamagum.

“The decision of the NWC, which came at the end of its 584th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, is in commendation of the efforts and commitment of the Acting National Chairman to stabilize and reposition the PDP as the main opposition Party in Nigeria.

“The Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja presided over the motion for a Vote of Confidence on the Acting National Chairman, which was moved by the National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, and seconded by the National Treasurer, Hon. Yayari Mohammed.

“The NWC assures of its commitment to ensuring the continued stability, growth, and success of our great Party at all times.”