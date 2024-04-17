FG Sets Up Committee On Democracy Day Celebration

President Bola Tinubu-led government, on Wednesday, inaugurated a 17-man Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2024 Democracy Day Celebration.

Naija News reports that members of the Committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, is charged with the responsibility of organising a memorable and befitting Democracy Day celebration.

Members of the committee are Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Honourable Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The Committee also includes the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Hadiza Bala-Usman; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Richard Pheelangwa as the Secretary.

The development was disclosed in a statement released by the Director of Information, OSGF, Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, Akume while inaugurating the Committee in his office emphasised the importance of the commemoration of Democracy Day.

He said, “I am delighted to welcome you to the inauguration Ceremony of the 2024 Democracy Day Anniversary Inter-Ministerial Committee. Ladies and Gentlemen, the celebration of the 2024 Democracy Day Anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes and heroines who fought for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

“The proposed activities lined up for the 2024 Democracy Day celebration are viz. World Press Briefing on Thursday, 6th, June 2024; Juma’at Service on Friday, 7th, June 2024; Church Service on Sunday 9th, June 2024; Symposium/Public Lecture on Monday, 10th, June 2024 and the Presidential Broadcast alongside Parade on Wednesday, 12th June 2024.”