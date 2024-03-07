Tinubu Govt Inaugurates Committee To Implement Oronsaye Report (Full List)

The federal government of Nigeria, led by President Bola Tinubu, has inaugurated the Committee to oversee the implementation of the suggestions put forward in the Oronsaye reports and White Papers concerning the reorganization and streamlining of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who implemented the committee on behalf of President Tinubu.

Akume outlined the general guidelines of the Committee as follows: “Review current mandates to understand the existing functions, responsibilities, and objectives outlined in the mandates of the Agencies; Identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units; and

Define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.”

Other terms of reference include to “Engage key stakeholders and gather input and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates; Draft clear, concise, and actionable revised mandates for the organisations involved in the restructuring; Ensure the revised mandates comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies governing government operations; Obtain necessary approvals from relevant authorities for the revised mandates; Effectively communicate the revised mandates to employees and stakeholders; and Implement the revised mandates effectively and monitor their implementation to identify any issues or challenges.”

President Tinubu has given the committee a 12-week deadline to submit its report.

Members of the Committee are:

– SEN. GEORGE AKUME, FNIM, CON – Secretary to the Government of the Federation

– LATEEF OLASUNKANMI FAGBEMI, SAN – Attorney General of the Federation/ Minister of Justice

– SEN. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU, CON – Minister of Budget & Economic Planning

– DR. FOLASHADE YEMI-ESAN, CFR – Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

USMAN HADIZA BALA – Special Adviser to the President, Policy & Coordination

– DR. DASUKI IBRAHIM ARABI – Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform

SEN. ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR GUMEL – Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate)

– HON. IBRAHIM KUNLE OLAREWAJU – Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives)

HAKEEM MURI OKUNOLA – Principal Secretary to the President

– RICHARD P. PHEELANGWAH – Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office.

Recall some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government are set to be merged, while others will be scrapped based on the implementation of the Oronsaye report by President Bola Tinubu.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the decision to implement the Oronsaye report was made public after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, February 26, 2024.