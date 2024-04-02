Benue State Governor, SGF Akume Settle Dispute

Advertisement

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, have reportedly settled their rift.

Naija News reports that the Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) facilitated this reconciliation in a closed-door meeting held on Monday in Gboko, the heartland of the Tiv community.

The longstanding feud between the two political figures, once close allies, had escalated to a point of concern for the political leadership and stability of the North Central state.

The situation intensified following Governor Alia’s inauguration of a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Council, prompting police intervention to prevent potential violence.

Prompted by the escalating crisis, the Tiv paramount ruler, Prof James Ayatse, and the TTC intervened, inviting both leaders to a peace-making session.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Prof Ayatse revealed that both leaders had agreed to bury the hatchet and collaborate for the welfare and progress of Benue State.

“The two leaders have agreed to put aside their political differences and work for Benue’s progress,” Ayatse stated, emphasizing their mutual commitment to unity and cooperation for the state’s development.

The reconciliation is seen as a fresh start, with both leaders affirming their resolve to work in harmony.

Their commitment was symbolized by a handshake and an embrace, witnessed by influential figures from both sides – Senator Barnabas Gemade for Alia and Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, for Akume.

The TTC and Ayatse expressed confidence in the leaders’ promises, highlighting the importance of such a commitment made before the traditional custodians of the land.

Despite their agreement, the SGF and the Governor chose not to make statements to the press after the meeting, letting the reconciliation outcomes speak for themselves.