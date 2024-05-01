Gov Alia Plans Launch Of State Security Force In Response To Persistent Herdsmen Attacks

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has announced that the state will launch its own local security outfit by the end of May 2024.

During the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi on Tuesday, the governor announced that the state will be complementing other security agencies to help tackle security challenges.

Governor Alia disclosed that his government is actively pursuing the acquisition of Hilux vans and motorcycles to facilitate the security outfit’s reach into every corner of the state.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security forces and acknowledged their work in securing the country, with a focus on Benue state.

According to him, the launch of the State-owned security outfit will help secure Benue communities and enable farmers to return to their various farmlands.

Naija News reports that the state has experienced several attacks by suspected Fulani herders over the years.

Roughly three million locals throughout the state have been displaced from their native residences, compelling them to reside in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Mohammed Risku, has revealed those responsible for the incessant attacks and killings in the state.

During a recent press briefing in Makurdi, Risku told reporters that the recent killings in various parts of the state were carried out by unknown gunmen disguised in military and paramilitary uniforms.

According to him, both Fulani herders and locals have been targeted by these assailants.

Risku told journalists that a total of 31 Fulanis, including women and children, have been victims of the ongoing violence in Benue.