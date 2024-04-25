MACBAN Reveals Those Responsible For Incessant Attacks, Killings In Benue

The Chairman of the Benue State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Mohammed Risku, has revealed those responsible for the incessant attacks and killings in the state.

During a press briefing in Makurdi on Thursday (today), Risku told reporters that the recent killings in various parts of the state were carried out by unknown gunmen disguised in military and paramilitary uniforms.

According to him, both Fulani herders and locals have been targeted by these assailants.

Naija News understands that incidents of attacks on Benue communities have been escalating in recent weeks, with 17 people losing their lives in Mbaikyaor, Gwer East Local Government Area, and 26 more reported dead in subsequent attacks in the same area.

Risku told journalists today that a total of 31 Fulanis, including women and children, have been victims of the ongoing violence in Benue.

He said, “Between January and April this year, about 31 Fulani people, including women and children, have lost their lives.

“Whenever these unknown people entered the communities, they began to attack our people, kill them, kill our cows, and even kill local farmers too.

“We have been reporting these strange occurrences to the joint military operations covering Benue and Nasarawa states, but no action has been taken.

“The other day, 11 Fulani children were killed around Doma/Gwer West border areas. Again, six Fulani herders were killed in Gwer West.

“They were on bikes when they were attacked and killed by unknown people. Even at Guma LGA, one herder was attacked and killed, his bike was taken away. All these killings happened this year, 2024.”

The chairman of MACBAN has urged the state government to establish a special joint security committee consisting of local farmers, local Fulani herders, and other stakeholders.

This committee would be responsible for coordinating internal security in communities that are constantly facing attacks and killings.

The secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Ibrahim Galma, supported this call and emphasized that the Fulani herders have been advocating for such a committee, but the government has not yet given its approval.

He also highlighted that the lack of integration of the Fulani group has contributed to the challenges faced in the state.

I Have Not Seen Any Fulani Herder Killed In Benue – Har

However, the state government has refuted these claims. Joseph Har, the Security Adviser to the governor on Internal Security, stated that he has never witnessed any killings of Fulani herders in the state.

“I have not seen any Fulani herders killed but only our people,” the government official stated in a separate remark.

Upon being contacted, SP Catherine Anene, the Command Public Relations Officer in the state, stated that the command had no knowledge of any report regarding unidentified gunmen disguised in military and paramilitary attire.

She recommended that both farmers and herders submit a formal report to the command so that appropriate measures can be taken.

“The command doesn’t have the report, but if they make such claims, it’s better both herders and farmers come together and make such report in writing and bring it to the police.

“It will serve as an intelligence report”, Anene told The PUNCH.