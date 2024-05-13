Hunters Rescue Baby Buried Alive In Benue Community

An investigation is ongoing in a community in Benue State where some hunters reportedly rescued a baby allegedly buried alive, suspected by his mother.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Ashav Kusuv, a community in the Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Terna, told reporters that hunters discovered the baby in the forest and managed to bring her back to safety.

“Some hunters on Saturday found a baby girl and said that they found her buried alive in a forest.

“The baby is currently being taken care of at Ashav Kusuv community,” Daily Post quoted the resident saying.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government, Iorkyaan Agber, told journalists during the weekend that the child was found by some hunters in a forest.

“Some hunters indeed found a baby in the forest but we are investigating to know who went and dropped a baby in the forest and the reason for doing that,” Agba stated.

The police in the state, however, have not issued any official statement regarding the disturbing event.

Meanwhile, multiple road crashes in Ogun state have reportedly killed three people, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Naija News learnt that Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the accidents on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akinbiyi said the accidents occurred on Saturday on the Iju bridge, Atan, on Owode Idiroko Expressway and Ayedade village, Obada, on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

According to Akinbiyi, the corpses have been deposited at the State Hospital. Mortuary, Ota, and Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro Abeokuta.

He said, “Five vehicles were involved in the accident. One was a Mazda bus with registration number AAA729YC, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND85YA, a Sino truck with no registration number, a Bajaj tricycle, marked TTN58ND, and a Volkswagen bus (White), with registration.No: APP 77 YD.

“The corpses have been deposited at the State Hospital. Mortuary, Ota, and Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro Abeokuta.”