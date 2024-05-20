“There Are Enemies You Cannot Run Away From” – Gemade Tells Governor Alia

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barnabas Gemade, has told Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia that he can’t totally avoid enemies in the business of politics.

However, he told the Governor to be fearless in his responsibility of bringing good governance to the people of Benue State, who elected him into power.

Speaking at the 58th birthday celebration of Governor Alia in Makurdi, Gemade said not everyone would be satisfied with what the Governor is doing as some would see his actions positively while others would view it negatively.

The former PDP National Chairman said in politics where the governor has found himself, he cannot run away from political enemies if he wants to develop the State, adding that the fear of making political enemies should not stop him from doing the right things for the people.

Advertisement

“This business that you are in now is politics and governance, there are enemies you cannot run away from. People will be elevated and others brought down.

“If you are doing something bad, some will want you to do something good and vice versa but search your conscience and do good for the masses and you will have satisfaction,” Gemade said.