Benue APC Crisis: I Will Not Replace Alia If There Is An Impeachment Attempt Against Him – Deputy Gov, Sam Ode

The Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode has promised not to be used to succeed Governor Hyacinth Alia if there is an impeachment attempt against him.

Ode stated this via a statement issued on Wednesday by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

Speaking during the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the deputy governor assured the people of Zone C that the administration of Governor Alia has a lot of good plans for the zone.

He subsequently urged the entire people of the state to continue to support the present government to pave the way for more development.

Naija News reports that APC stakeholders met at the state government house on Tuesday following the leadership crisis that has been rocking the ruling party.

During the meeting, Governor Alia, however, claimed that the party is peaceful, warning that those trying to destabilize the state with divisive comments should steer clear.

Gov Alia Plans Launch Of State Security Force In Response To Persistent Herdsmen Attacks

Meanwhile, Alia, has announced that the state will launch its own local security outfit by the end of May 2024.

During the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi on Tuesday, the governor announced that the state will be complementing other security agencies to help tackle security challenges.

Governor Alia disclosed that his government is actively pursuing the acquisition of Hilux vans and motorcycles to facilitate the security outfit’s reach into every corner of the state.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security forces and acknowledged their work in securing the country, with a focus on Benue state.

According to him, the launch of the State-owned security outfit will help secure Benue communities and enable farmers to return to their various farmlands.

Naija News reports that the state has experienced several attacks by suspected Fulani herders over the years.

Roughly three million locals throughout the state have been displaced from their native residences, compelling them to reside in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.