Alleged Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned until May 8, 2024, the ₦3.1 billion money laundering case against former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the development in a statement released on Thursday.

It said; “Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned to 8th and 10th May 2024, for the continuation of the trial of the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, in the N3.1 billion money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.”

Suswam was accused of bribing a former Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, Ahmed R. Mohammed, to influence the verdict of his trial.

It was alleged that Suswam bribed the judge with foreign currency equivalent to ₦500 million at a hotel in Abuja known as Transcorp Hilton in 2019.

The EFCC alleged that Suswam sold shares in the Benue state investment and property company and transferred a sum of ₦3.111.008.018.51 to a company called Fanfash resources, which has an account at Zenith Bank, which is owned by a Mr. Abdullahi Umar, an official of the Bureau de Change, Abuja.

The sum was reportedly withdrawn and remitted in foreign currencies, which Mr. Umar allegedly gave to Mr. Suswam at his residence.