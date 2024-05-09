Alia’s Car Gift To Judges Is Not Meant To Erode Judiciary Autonomy – Benue Govt

The Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Fidelis Mnyim, has debunked claims that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s car gift to judges in the state was meant to erode the autonomy of the judiciary.

Naija News reports that the Benue governor had on Monday, donated six Sport Utility Vehicles to the state judiciary, four of the vehicles for judges of the state high court and two for judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, questioned the motive behind the gifts.

He wondered why the governor should procure vehicles for judges when the judiciary had its own allocation.

However, responding to Ojukwu’s suspicions, Mnyim said the governor’s gesture was to support the judiciary and not to erode its autonomy.

Speaking via a statement, the Benue AG argued that the gesture was significant given that the governor had already granted full financial autonomy to the judiciary in February 2024.

According to him, “This encompasses both recurrent and capital expenditures, consequent upon which the judiciary is receiving its complete share of funds accruing from FAAC and the IGR, proportionate to the percentage of the budget for the month.

“Governor Alia has opted to supplement the financial autonomy with a magnanimous donation of vehicles to the judiciary.

“This gesture is designed to inspire the judiciary to strive for excellence in their service delivery.

“The governor’s commitment to the welfare of the judiciary and the entire citizenry of Benue State is evident in his unwavering dedication to fostering an environment conducive to justice, equity, and progress.”