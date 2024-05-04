Benue Govt Demolishes 40 Shanties, Structures

Governor Hyacinth Alia’s led government of Benue State has taken action by demolishing 40 illegal shanties and structures in various locations within the state capital, Makurdi.

Naija News understands that the General Manager of the Benue State Urban Development Board (UDB), Tarnongo Mede, personally led his team in carrying out the demolition exercise.

He explained that the decision to demolish these structures was prompted by the emergence of shanties in certain areas of the state.

During the interview with reporters after the activity, Mede mentioned that Governor Alia had directed him to revitalize the city. With this authorization, the Board, overseen by him, is focused on bringing the city back to its former glory.

“In this first phase, we have removed over 40 shanties and we were able to open roads that were blocked by developers. This assignment will continue in places where developers are blocking access roads and would cover the entire Makurdi city,” he said.

Mede added that about 800 houses built on waterways have been earmarked for demolition, especially around the Kanshio Layout.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned until May 8, 2024, the ₦3.1 billion money laundering case against former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the development in a statement released on Thursday.

It said, “Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned to 8th and 10th May 2024, for the continuation of the trial of the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, in the N3.1 billion money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.”

Suswam was accused of bribing Ahmed R. Mohammed, a former Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, to influence the verdict of his trial.

It was alleged that Suswam bribed the judge with foreign currency equivalent to ₦500 million at a hotel in Abuja known as Transcorp Hilton in 2019.

The EFCC alleged that Suswam sold shares in the Benue state investment and property company and transferred a sum of ₦3.111.008.018.51 to Fanfash Resources, which has an account at Zenith Bank, which is owned by Mr Abdullahi Umar, an official of the Bureau de Change, Abuja.

The sum was reportedly withdrawn and remitted in foreign currencies, which Mr Umar allegedly gave to Mr Suswam at his residence.