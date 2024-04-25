Benue State Is Under Siege, Requires Collaborative Efforts – Ortom

The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state is under siege.

Ortom insisted that there is a need for collaborative efforts from stakeholders.

He also said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, remains his leader and mentor in politics.

The former governor stated this during the celebration of his 63rd birth anniversary, organised by his former appointees in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said, “Benue is under siege and requires collaborative efforts and we are available to add value and support to help our people to live in peace, now that campaigns and litigations are over, we should be working together irrespective of political affiliation to defend the State from herdsmen invasion.

“There is every need for collaborative efforts between the governor, the SGF, and all the past and present leaders of the state to attract more development and fight against invasion of the Benue valley.”

‘Reconcile With Akume, Anyone Advising You Otherwise Does Not Mean Well’ – Ortom Tells Gov Alia

Meanwhile, Ortom, has advised his successor, Alia, to sheath his sword against Akume, for the benefit of the state.

The former Governor thanked Alia for the goodwill message sent on his birthday, stressing that it is essential for him to reconcile with Akume for the development of the state.

Ortom noted that anyone advising Alia against reconciling with Akume does not mean well for the state.