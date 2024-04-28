How Can You Freeze The State Account And Accuse Your Predecessors Of Interfering In Your Govt? – Group Queries Alia

A group under the auspices of ‘Tiv Youth Patriotic Front’ in Benue State has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of blaming his inadequacies, failures, and poor handling of the state on erstwhile administrations

Alia, while speaking to journalists on Friday in Makurdi upon returning from the United States, had warned his predecessors not to interfere in his government.

The governor said, “I can’t allow anyone whether a former governor or Civil Servant. If you are a former governor and you have nothing to contribute to Benue, shut up. You had your term, you went through it, allow the administration to work.

“You did your part and if you are in the state know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcomed but verify your facts.”

However, responding to the governor’s warning in a statement issued and signed by its president, Yoosu Daniel, the youth group criticised the governor for running the state like a parish house and turning around to blame his predecessors for his failures.

The statement read in parts, “How could Governor Alia who has frozen the state’s accounts thereby paralyzing day to day running of government accuse his predecessors of interfering in his government?

“The governor has been solely responsible for the actions and inaction of his government, thereby creating a rift between him and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“How then does he find it convenient to accuse his predecessors of interference?”