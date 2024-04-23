‘Reconcile With Akume, Anyone Advising You Otherwise Does Not Mean Well’ – Ortom Tells Gov Alia

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has advised his successor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, to sheath his sword against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, for the benefit of the state.

Naija News reports that Ortom gave the advice on Tuesday at a public lecture organised by his former appointees to celebrate his 63rd birthday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The former Governor thanked Alia for the goodwill message sent on his birthday, stressing that it is essential for him to reconcile with Akume for the development of the state.

Ortom noted that anyone advising Alia against reconciling with Akume does not mean well for the state.

He said, “I appreciate the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who sent a message to congratulate me on my birthday. I look at the two last paragraph of the message and I think it’s important to return a message to him too.

“The Governor must sheath his sword and find ways of reconciliation with the SGF. This is the first time SGF is coming to our state. We have never had one before so we can join hands for the development of the state.

“Anyone who is advising him otherwise does not mean well for our state. It’s our responsibility to do the needful so that Benúe will be at peace.”

While offering his service to the current administration the former Governor stressed that elections and litigations had ended, and it was time to build, irrespective of party affiliations.

Ortom also apologised for any wrong he had done to individuals while in government, adding that his decisions while in office were largely to ensure justice, fairness, and equity.

He added, “I thought I was used and dumped; but today, I raise my head and thank God for giving me the opportunity to serve as governor in Benúe State for eight years.”