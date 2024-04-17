Tinubu Reacts As Dangote Crashes Price Of Diesel

President Bola Tinubu has commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery for slashing diesel prices, from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre.

Naija News reported that the reduction follows a previous price cut three weeks ago when the refinery initially decreased its diesel price by over 30%, down from N1,600 to N1,200 per litre.

The refinery has described this decision as a strategic move expected to “this significant reduction in the price of diesel, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.”

In a statement through his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the Dangote group over the new gantry price of diesel.

The President also called on Nigerians and businesses to put the nation in priority gear while assuring them of a conducive, safe, and secure environment to thrive.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu commends the enterprising feat of Dangote Oil and Gas Limited in reducing the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.

“The Group recently reviewed downwards the gantry price of AGO from N1,650 to N1,000 per litre for a minimum of one million litres of the product, as well as providing a discount of N30 per litre for an offtake of five million litres and above.

“The price review represents a 60 percent drop, which will, in no small measure, impact the prices of sundry goods and services.

“The President affirms that Nigerians and domestic businesses are the nation’s surest transport and security to that glorious destiny of economic prosperity, noting the federal government’s 20 percent stake in Dangote Refinery and why such partnerships between public and private entities are essential to advancing the overall well-being of the country.”