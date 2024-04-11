Nollywood Actors, Actresses That Have Died In 2024

Advertisement

The Nigerian Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning on a number of occasions this year due to the deaths of some of its actors and actresses.

Most recently, Nollywood lost Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Oreoluwa Aderounmu and Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly called, Jnr Pope, to the cold hands of death.

Below is a list of popular Nollywood stars who have died in the year 2024.

Amaechi Muonagor

Muonagor is a veteran comic actor in the Nollywood industry who died on Sunday, March 24, after battling kidney disease for a long time.

Shortly before his death, he appeared in a viral video in which he solicited financial assistance from Nigerians to enable him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant.

Olofa Ina

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, died on Thursday, January 4. He died at the age of 73.

The actor was said to died of cancer in Lagos State.

Sisi Quadri

The sudden and shocking death of Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri happened on March 1, at the age of 44.

Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

Ethel Ekpe

Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, who adorned the Nigerian entertainment screen for years, died on Wednesday, February 7, in Lagos State.

Ekpe is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’. She died after a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Ibu

Popular comic actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, died at the age of 62. Before his death, he had been hospitalized for several days and had one of his legs amputated as part of the treatment for his ailment.

Aderounmu Adejumoke

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderonmu, popularly known for her feature in the hit series Jenifa’s Diary, died on Sunday, March 7.

Naija News learnt that a family member of the actress shared the news of Aderonmu’s death on social media.

Aderounmu started her professional acting career in the movie “Arugba,” produced by Tunde Kelani in 2008, starring alongside Bukky Wright, Bukola Awoyemi, and Segun Adefila.

Junior Pope

Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called, Jnr Pope, lost his life on Wednesday, 10th April during a boat trip to a film location in Asaba, Delta State.

The boat was said to have capsized, and he alongside two other yet-to-be-identified actors got drowned.

His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, with the hopes that he was still alive, but his death was later confirmed at the hospital.