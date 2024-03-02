Update: How Nollywood Actor, Sisi Quadri Died Of Chronic Kidney Disease

Circumstances leading to the death of popular Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri, have emerged online.

Naija News reports the Theater Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria, TAMPAN, confirmed the demise in a statement on Friday, stating it was the will of God.

However, Nollywood actor, Femi Akinyemi, in a post on Instagram, said Sisi Quadri died of chronic kidney.

According to him, the deceased was referred from an undisclosed private hospital in Iwo town of Osun state, where he was said to be suffering from renal failure at the Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Osogbo.

However, a few minutes after receiving intensive care, he was pronounced dead at the point of taking him for dialysis.

Femi added that the family of the movie star had received his corpse in preparation for his burial.

Similarly, Iyabo Ojo, in a post shared on Instagram, paid tribute to the actor and called on the stakeholders in the entertainment industry to open a health support fund for actors and crew members.

She wrote, “We weren’t close, but I loved your craft, and you were indeed so funny and talented, i appreciated your support for @toyin_abraham, and I wrote “The Inlaws episode 2 & 3, and I insisted a role be written in your name and given to you to act 😔… yesterday i told my production manager to get in touch with you today …… been busy all day, and boom, i got the shocking sad news from Toyin 😔 ……. life is indeed so short

“RIP Sisi Quadir 🤍🕊 may God grant your family the fortitude to bear their loss 🙏. Can our leaders in the industry open a health support account for actors & crew members so that we can always put little tokens into it, that will come in handy when members need medical support, it can be used to support them …….

“The industry is large…. we plenty, a collective effort will go a long way. just a suggestion.”