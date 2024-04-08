Popular Nollywood Actress, Adejumoke Aderonmu Is Dead

Advertisement

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderonmu, popularly known for her feature in the hit series Jenifa’s Diary, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that a family member of the actress shared the news of Aderonmu’s death on social media.

According to celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi, the circumstances that led to the sudden demise are still sketchy.

He wrote, “A family member of former star of hit series jenifa diary Jumoke Aderonmu has tweeted that the budding Actress is dead, Details are still sketchy. May she find peace with her maker.”

Aderounmu was popularly known for her role as Esther in Jenifa’s Diary.

During her lifetime, Aderounmu was the only Nigerian to be nominated for the Best Actress award at the International Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, for a short film shot in 2013.

