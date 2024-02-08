Veteran Nollywood Actress Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ethel Aderemi, popularly known as Ekpe, is dead.

Naija News reports that the thespian died of cancer on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, announced Ekpe’s demise in a post via Facebook on Wednesday night.

He said, “I have been reliably informed that Ethel Ekpe, the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter, Ethel, after her. Good night, good woman.”

The deceased was featured in Aguila Njamah’s movie, Heartbeat, Tchidi Chikere’s Speak the Word, and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen’s Traumatised.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Blessing Obasi, married to her younger colleague, Stan Nze, has opened up on the struggle of marrying at an older age.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page, disclosed it wasn’t just a choice for her to marry at an older age.

Blessing said it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking free from societal norms that wanted to dictate her happiness.

She said the pressure and stigma of getting married were like unwelcome shadows, whispering doubts and casting long, lonely nights.

However, in those moments of solitude, she found strength and learned that love isn’t a race, nor is marriage a trophy for early achievement.