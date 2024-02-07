‘It Wasn’t Just A Choice’ – Nollywood Actress Opens Up On Struggle Of Marrying At Old Age

Nollywood actress, Blessing Obasi, married to her younger colleague, Stan Nze, has opened up on the struggle of marrying at an older age.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page, disclosed it wasn’t just a choice for her to marry at an older age.

Blessing said it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking free from societal norms that wanted to dictate her happiness.

She said the pressure and stigma of getting married were like unwelcome shadows, whispering doubts and casting long, lonely nights.

However, in those moments of solitude, she found strength and learned that love isn’t a race, nor is marriage a trophy for early achievement.

She wrote, “You know, I had to jump on this conversation because, after several years of feeling like an outsider in a world that often equates a woman’s worth with her marital status, I’ve finally stepped into a chapter that I crafted on my own terms.

“Getting married at an older age wasn’t just a choice; it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking free from societal norms that tried to dictate my happiness.

“The pressure and stigma were like unwelcome shadows, whispering doubts and casting long, lonely nights. But in those moments of solitude, I found strength. I learned that love isn’t a race, nor is marriage a trophy for early achievement. It’s about finding someone who understands the chapters of your past and wants to write the future ones with you.

“So here I am, not a bride of youthful naivety, but a woman adorned in the wisdom of her years, ready to embark on a shared journey of love, respect, and partnership. And to those still walking their path, remember: your life, your pace, your story. Embrace it.

“Thank you @joysoapng_ for giving your platform for these conversations to be had. We see you seeing us.”