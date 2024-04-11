Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Confirmed Dead (Video)

Advertisement

Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has been confirmed dead.

In a live Instagram video on Wednesday night, movie producer, Stanley Nwoke, who had been with the actor throughout the incident, confirmed that the actor had been pronounced dead.

The producer stated that there was no doubt about it this time around, blaming the actions taken which led to the actor’s eventual death.

He disclosed that three doctors from different hospitals confirmed and pronounced Pope dead after fighting for his life for hours.

Nwoke had said Pope was rejected by the morgue and taken to the river bank for a ritual before being taken to the hospital, where he has now been confirmed dead.

There had been fears that Pope died on Wednesday alongside three others after their boat capsized while attempting to cross the River Niger in Anambra State to shoot a film.

According to reports online, the Nollywood stars were returning from a movie production when the unfortunate incident happened.

Their bodies were reportedly recovered from the river their boat capsized in.

But the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, confirmed that the Nollywood actor was alive.

Rollas, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, said contrary to earlier reports, Junior Pope is alive and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Kannywood Veteran, Saratu Gidado, Found Dead

In other news, the Hausa-language film industry, Kannywood , is in mourning following the death of veteran actress Saratu Gidado, affectionately known by her stage name, Daso.

The sad news was confirmed by her relatives to Freedom Radio on Tuesday, revealing that the beloved actress was found deceased early in the morning.

Gidado, who was observing the Ramadan fast, had reportedly returned to bed after the pre-dawn meal, Sahur, only to be found lifeless later.